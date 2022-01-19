Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENGIY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

ENGIY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. 474,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. Engie has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

