Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Ducommun posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

DCO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 81.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ducommun by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 31.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.74. 16,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.