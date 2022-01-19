NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Laurentian raised NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 234,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$5,035,491.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,734,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,835,846.99. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,681,905 shares of company stock valued at $34,513,296.

Shares of TSE:NFI traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.72. 296,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,744. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$18.41 and a twelve month high of C$32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.08.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$619.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.97 million. Analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,345.94%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

