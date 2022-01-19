Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Down 29.7% in December

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,196,800 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 1,701,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,441,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS INTV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 289,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,653. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. Integrated Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.
Integrated Ventures Company Profile
