Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Down 29.7% in December

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,196,800 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 1,701,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,441,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INTV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. 289,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,653. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. Integrated Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development.

