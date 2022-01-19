National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Down 27.9% in December

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 145,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.63. 26,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,715. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

