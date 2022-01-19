Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Short Interest Update

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,058,300 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 1,474,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of Global Fashion Group stock remained flat at $$8.60 on Wednesday. Global Fashion Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.
About Global Fashion Group
Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Global Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.