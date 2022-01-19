Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Short Interest Update

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,058,300 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 1,474,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Global Fashion Group stock remained flat at $$8.60 on Wednesday. Global Fashion Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company covers various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

