UnlimitedIP (UIP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,426.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $3,426.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UIPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.