-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIGL traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,217. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.89 million, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

