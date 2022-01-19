Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.15. 1,561,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,951. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,479,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,334,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,232,541 shares of company stock worth $93,195,005 over the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.