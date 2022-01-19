Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.55.

A number of research firms have commented on SGTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. reduced their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

SGTX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,760. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 336,658 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

