Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.55.
A number of research firms have commented on SGTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. reduced their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
SGTX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,760. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 336,658 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $864,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sigilon Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.