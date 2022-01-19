Omni (OMNI) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $1.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00007309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.59 or 0.00328871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001109 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000858 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,310 coins and its circulating supply is 562,994 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

