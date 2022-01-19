Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $118.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

BOOT traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $104.35. The company had a trading volume of 351,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,977. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.