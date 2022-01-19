Zacks Investment Research Downgrades British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Hold

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTLCY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

OTCMKTS BTLCY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. 37,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,866. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. British Land has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

