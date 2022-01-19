Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Get Blink Charging alerts:

BLNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen cut shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

BLNK stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,676,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,027. Blink Charging has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $984.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 3.52.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth $20,765,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after buying an additional 382,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 309,836 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.