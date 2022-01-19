Short Interest in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Grows By 33.5%

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,900 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the December 15th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WPP traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.80. The company had a trading volume of 182,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,694. WPP has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $82.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPP. HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WPP by 1,394.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 50.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

