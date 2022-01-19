Short Interest in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Expands By 34.2%

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the December 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.47. Bunge has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

