Presearch (PRE) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Presearch coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a total market cap of $142.08 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00327500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001101 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

