Nash Hits Market Cap of $18.50 Million (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Nash has a total market cap of $18.50 million and approximately $167,255.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nash has traded down 59.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00057732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.60 or 0.07397833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.49 or 0.99858550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00066233 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007659 BTC.

About Nash

Nash was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.