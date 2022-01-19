Zacks: Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the highest is $3.45. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $13.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $11.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

WGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 102,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.03. 677,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,292. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

