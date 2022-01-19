Analysts Expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.07). Veracyte also posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veracyte by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,289 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,895 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after acquiring an additional 713,726 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21,676.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after acquiring an additional 580,713 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. 824,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,927. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

