Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RFX stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 166.50 ($2.27). 58,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,242. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.27 million and a P/E ratio of 17.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.24. Ramsdens has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.52).

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Purchase of Precious Metals, and Jewellery Retail. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

