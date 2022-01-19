Short Interest in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Increases By 35.5%

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 972,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 717,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Shares of FLOW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.49. 712,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,320. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

