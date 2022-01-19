Short Interest in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Increases By 35.5%

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 972,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 717,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.
Shares of FLOW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.49. 712,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,320. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.
SPX FLOW Company Profile
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
