Pizza (PIZZA) Price Hits $0.0207

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $639,863.74 and approximately $360.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010117 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00068843 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.30 or 0.00453548 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001075 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PIZZAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.