WEMIX Achieves Market Cap of $660.50 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $660.50 million and $109.16 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $5.36 or 0.00012786 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00057845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.79 or 0.07418673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,805.98 or 0.99731687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007636 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

