VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for VEON’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that VEON will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VEON.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%.

VEON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VEON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.29.

VEON stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. 5,102,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. VEON has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VEON by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in VEON by 87.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 589.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079,614 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in VEON by 79.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in VEON by 8.6% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

