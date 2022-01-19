Brokerages Set Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) PT at $20.60

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88,880 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $651,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEP traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $18.21. 324,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,708. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

