Professional Fighters League Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $781,434.43 (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001447 BTC on exchanges. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $781,434.43 and approximately $59,491.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Professional Fighters League Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00057732 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.60 or 0.07397833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,677.49 or 0.99858550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00066233 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,194 coins.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Professional Fighters League Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Professional Fighters League Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Professional Fighters League Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PFLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Professional Fighters League Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Professional Fighters League Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.