TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.46

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €22.46 ($25.52) and last traded at €23.10 ($26.25), with a volume of 275283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €22.92 ($26.05).

Several research firms have issued reports on TEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.00 ($30.68).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.