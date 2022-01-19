Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Down 31.3% in December

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,700 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 617,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SALM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 270,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $35,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,075. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

