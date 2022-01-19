Masco (NYSE:MAS) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.
NYSE:MAS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.59. 4,205,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.
In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,280 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Masco by 643.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.
About Masco
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.
