Masco (NYSE:MAS) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.59. 4,205,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Masco has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,280 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Masco by 643.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

