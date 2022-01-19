Brokerages Set Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) PT at $22.54

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHYHY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $515.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS CHYHY traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $21.14. 51,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. This is an increase from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

