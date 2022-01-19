Analysts Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Newmark Group reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 750,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

