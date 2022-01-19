Bata (BTA) Market Cap Reaches $256,096.90

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Bata has a total market cap of $256,096.90 and approximately $187.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.76 or 0.00328876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001092 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000857 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003524 BTC.

About Bata

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bata is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

