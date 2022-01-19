Short Interest in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Increases By 36.6%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the third quarter worth $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the third quarter worth $150,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the third quarter worth $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 68.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:APT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.18. 499,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,033. The company has a market cap of $68.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of -1.51. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

