IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.13

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 257755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $626.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. Research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.