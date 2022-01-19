$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) will post sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $560,000.00. Delcath Systems posted sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year sales of $2.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.33 million to $2.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 158.51% and a negative net margin of 1,498.41%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In related news, insider Gerard J. Michel bought 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCTH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.82. 59,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.03. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $50.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

