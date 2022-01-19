-$0.12 EPS Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Oil States International reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,652 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OIS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 683,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,827. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.65.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

