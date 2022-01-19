Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.88.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Piper Sandler downgraded Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $154.58. 5,118,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,244. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
Further Reading: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.