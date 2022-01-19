Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Piper Sandler downgraded Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $154.58. 5,118,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,244. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

