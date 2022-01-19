BTIG Research Downgrades Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Neutral

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 56,992,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,709,773. Zynga has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 58.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after buying an additional 11,839,136 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,343,000 after buying an additional 310,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,966,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,651,000 after buying an additional 164,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.