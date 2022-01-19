Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Shares of WMS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.74. 312,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,848. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average of $119.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $130,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

