Short Interest in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Drops By 25.0%

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 531,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter worth $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth $117,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ HAAC remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Wednesday. 211,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. Health Assurance Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.