Bunicorn (BUNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Million

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $123,163.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00057845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.79 or 0.07418673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,805.98 or 0.99731687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

