Convex Finance (CVX) Price Hits $40.84

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $21.28 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.84 or 0.00097425 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00057845 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.79 or 0.07418673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,805.98 or 0.99731687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007636 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 81,925,047 coins and its circulating supply is 46,935,334 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

