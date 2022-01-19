Ycash Reaches Market Cap of $3.48 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $26,571.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00303279 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00085899 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00120350 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000122 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002907 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,024,012 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

