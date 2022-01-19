Coin2.1 Trading 52.2% Lower This Week (C2)

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded 50.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Coin2.1 has a total market cap of $32,799.50 and approximately $257.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin2.1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin2.1 has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin2.1 alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,874.54 or 0.99895242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00087971 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00030234 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $259.73 or 0.00619604 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin2.1 Coin Profile

Coin2.1 (CRYPTO:C2) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. Coin2.1’s official website is www.coin2.us . Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin 2.0 is a pure proof of stake coin with 60000000 total coins and an annual variable interest rate that decreases from 30% in y1 to 2% in y5. “

Buying and Selling Coin2.1

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2.1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin2.1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin2.1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “C2USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coin2.1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin2.1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.