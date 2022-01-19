JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) vs. Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) Financial Review

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. 38.00% 19.01% 1.30%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bay National and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 9 10 0 2.45

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus price target of $175.78, indicating a potential upside of 18.03%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Bay National.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bay National and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JPMorgan Chase & Co. $127.20 billion 3.46 $48.33 billion $15.35 9.70

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bay National has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking, Corporate and Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Consumer and Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Corporate and Investment Bank segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. The Commercial Banking segment delivers services to U.S. and its multinational clients, including corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and non profit

