-$0.25 EPS Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Ardelyx posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,755,900 shares of company stock worth $2,347,422. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 249.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,869. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $101.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

