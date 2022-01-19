Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Purchases 7,000 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $11,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN remained flat at $$1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,131. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALZN shares. Univest Sec started coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

