Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Insider Sells $214,172.07 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.39. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

