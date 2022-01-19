Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Insider Sells $214,172.07 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.39. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
LIND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.
