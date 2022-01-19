LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells $61,740.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $61,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $64,260.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $63,900.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $64,170.00.

NASDAQ LMPX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 52,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 94.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LMP Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $2,102,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LMP Automotive by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,863 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 68,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

